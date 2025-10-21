Back to a clear sky

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Back to calm and clear conditions for a few days. Enjoy the Fall temperatures!

TUESDAY NIGHT: The front has pushed off to the East. Rain has dried and clouds have started clearing. The clearer sky will allow for chilly overnight lows, in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A regional High Pressure will move in and keep the sky clear for a bit. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Middle 40s will maintain for the overnight lows.

THURSDAY: The sun will continue to shine for our Thursday. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s. Moisture will start moving back in for the end of the week.