Back to the middle 90s

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – Temperatures continue to climb back into the middle 90s as the week rolls on.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another calm night. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 70s tonight. There will be a chance for patchy fog overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Conditions will be staying dry, but moisture will beginning pushing back into NE MS. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, in the low to middle 90s. Cloud cover will be slightly heavier, but there will still be plenty of sun. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: With increased moisture, there will be extra clouds to start the day. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s by the afternoon. Rain potential will be isolated and will likely kick-off in the afternoon and continue through the evening. Lows will drop to the low to middle 70s.