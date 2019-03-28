Backpack drive helps kids impacted by February tornado

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One organization is helping students impacted by the February storms by making sure they have all they need for the classroom.

The Longview Disciples 4H Club in Oktibbeha County prepared nearly 100 backpacks full of school supplies.

Thursday afternoon the group stopped by Stokes-Beard Elementary and the Middle School to drop them off.

Each backpack even has a personal note handwritten to the student.

Guidance counselor Gloria Gunter says this means so much to school district, family, and the students.

“It’s special. I think our families are going to be speechless. Our students are going to be excited. They’re going to be appreciative,” said Gunter.

“It just makes me feel joyous because just something that you can give back to another community, that you’re not raised in, or have an impact in, you can still give back to people that are less fortunate than you,” said 4H member Jaliyah Akins.

At Stokes-Beard Elementary alone, about 25 students were impacted by the February tornado.