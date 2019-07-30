Backpacks given out to local teachers and students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – That back to school feeling is in the air.

Tuesday, dozens of backpacks full of school supplies were packed and given out at the Early Childhood Academy on EMCC’s Mayhew Campus.

100 brightly colored backpacks were packed with paper, pencils, glue, and all sorts of items kids need for the first day of school.

Many of the kids who came in to pick out their new bag had the biggest smiles on their faces as they gear up for the next week’s first day of school.

Teachers even had their own bags of supplies to help them get started.

Parents said with supply lists getting longer, any help is appreciated.

“You know it takes a little stress off of us as far as having to pay for everything, trying to keep up with the bills and everything. It’s very beneficial and we appreciate it a lot,” said parent Justin Greer.

“We want to equip children to have the best possible year and it really starts with having that foundation, their supplies on the first,” said professional development specialist Carolyn Davidson.

Not only did the kids get stocked up with school goodies, there was several treats at the giveaway.

The school supplies for students in kindergarten through third grade.