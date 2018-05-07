$120k in backpay given to man claiming he was fired for political reasons

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County man that claims he was fired for running for sheriff is awarded more money by the court.

Federal court documents show Lamon Griggs asked the court to alter the judgement of the case.

A jury awarded him more than $83,000 in back pay.

This time, the courts gave him a three year advance on his pay. This totals more than $120,000.

Chickasaw County’s motion for a new trial was also denied.

Griggs says he was fired as the county’s solid waste enforcement officer and a bailiff after running for sheriff.