Baldwyn woman charged in connection with arson at a Lee Co. landmark

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 26-year-old Baldwyn woman is charged in connection with arson at a Lee County landmark.

The solid wood bridge is one of the oldest in the county.

The Pratts/Friendship and Baldwyn Fire Departments were able to put the fire out before the bridge was destroyed.

Lee County Jim Johnson said the volunteer firefighters did an outstanding job preserving the crime scene.

Johnson said their investigation led to Katelyn Hollis. She is charged with felony malicious mischief

“On the early morning hours of September 22nd, this particular individual along with two others were there on the bridge. While there, this female suspect that we have today that we have charged was maliciously committing an act on the bridge, and we do not believe at this time that it was anything that was deliberately done to destroy the bridge but her malicious act using fire did do severe damage to the bridge, catching it on fire as you can see in the scene behind me,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

The District attorney said the charge of malicious mischief carries two times the penalties of the closest arson charge.

According to witnesses, Hollis was known to spend time walking the bridge and the creek nearby.

Investigators are not saying why they think Hollis set the fire.

Evidence has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for processing.

Bond has been set at $25,000.