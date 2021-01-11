New manufacturing plant to bring more than 100 jobs to Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – A new manufacturing facility will bring more than a hundred jobs to parts of west Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that Resource Fiber, a company that produces bamboo products, plans to establish a production plant in Sulligent, bringing 111 jobs to the area.

The company plans to invest $3.6 million into the new facility.

Resource Fiber relocated an experimental pilot facility in Tennessee to the Sulligent site in November of 2020.

The company expects to begin hiring and starting production at the Lamar County facility in the second quarter of 2021.

