A beautiful spring day ahead for Tuesday

SUMMARY: Spring is back! We’ll have sunshine once again on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to near 70 degrees midweek. Rain chances will return starting Wednesday evening. Several rounds of rain later in the week and into early next week could lead to some flooding issues in the region once again. It’s something we’ll continue to watch.

TUESDAY: A beautiful day is ahead for us…ENJOY IT!!!! Lots of sunshine & clear blue skies. High temperatures continue to warm up into the mid to upper 60s, some spots could reach the lower 70s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies to start out our day, but clouds will build back in. A chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of rain likely. Highs a few degrees cooler, but still above average in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain and thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

