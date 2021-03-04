Beautiful Thursday followed by a few showers Friday

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible on Friday. A great weekend is ahead for us. Even better news, no severe weather is in the forecast for at least the next 7 days so enjoy the quiet weather pattern, the sunshine and nice & mild temperatures while we have it.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A pretty nice and mild day is expected with highs in the upper 60s to even the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing ahead of our next storm system. Overnight lows near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible as out next system pushes through. Not looking to be too much of a big concern. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs cooling back down to near average at 60 degrees. Chilly overnight lows for the weekend in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures back up into the lower to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A much warmer day with in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of rain is possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

