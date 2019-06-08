Beautiful Weather is Coming Soon!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s with a calm wind. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: More afternoon pop-up scattered showers are anticipated, with the best odds coming with the heating of the day. Temperatures climb back into the mid 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Sunday Night showers will mostly fizzle out as lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Some scattered showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures climb back into the low 80s before a cold front pushes showers and storms out to the east. That sets up a nice, quiet and dry Monday Night, allowing lows to fall into the low to mid 60s with decreasing clouds.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: We’ve been watching for awhile, but it seems that amazingly quiet and beautiful weather is coming! It might be one last hurrah from Spring as all the tropical summertime moisture is shoved back to the south. Behind the front, expect seasonally cool temperatures with highs during the day in the upper 70s to mid 80s, cool north winds and a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Lows at night fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll watch to see how this pattern evolves, but it seems like soon we’ll creep back towards our summer pattern. We’ll keep things partly cloudy with temperatures climbing back up into the mid 80s to near 90, with perhaps some pop-up showers and storms not out of the question.

