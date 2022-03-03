COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another beautiful sunny day, with afternoon highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper-70s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will enjoy quiet weather through the end of the week, as a gradual warming trend continues. The second half of the week will usher in afternoon highs ranging from the upper-70s to low-80s. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, but a better chance of rain arrives Sunday night and Monday. A few storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Computer forecast models are inconsistent beyond Monday, but most agree on a frontal boundary becoming stalled across the region or yet another system developing to our west and moving through. Either way, I am maintaining a chance of rain Tuesday as well.