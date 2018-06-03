Beautiful Weather to Start the Week

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dew points continue to drop and clouds push to the south. We’re looking for lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, a great way to end the weekend!

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Look for drier air in place with warm days and cool nights. It will be a bout of relief from the summer mugginess we have. Highs in the day look to be in the mid to upper 80s with lows at night near 60.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY – WEEKEND: We’ve taken off rain chances from the forecast through the end of the week, but we can’t totally rule out a stray shower, especially Thursday and Friday. Look for highs in the low 90s with the heat index pushing into the upper 90s and even triple digits. Better chances for isolated to scattered storms are in store for Saturday and Sunday.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram