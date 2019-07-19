Bell School House VFD transfers water to help lower insurance rates

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 30,000 gallons of water pumped within an hour may be enough to lower insurance rates for people who live in the Bell School House area of Oktibbeha County.

Firefighters from the Bell School House Volunteer Fire Department used pumper trucks and a large tank to transfer the water.

County fire coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the volunteers met all of the requirements for insurance certification. And, their efforts could lower the rating of the community by a couple of points.

That means the cost of homeowner insurance could drop significantly.

The exercise began early Friday morning. The firefighters concluded their transfer within an hour.