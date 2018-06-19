Better Rain Chances Later This Week.

TODAY: Highs around 90°. A few showers possible this morning west of US-45. Variably cloudy through the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more scattered showers and storms across the area. Highs around 90. Chance of rain around 40%. Lows again drop into the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Numerous to widespread showers and storms. Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch in some areas. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain around 70%. Lows in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 50% Friday and 30% Saturday. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot and mostly sunny. A stray downpour cannot totally be ruled out. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain around 10%. Lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance around 30%.