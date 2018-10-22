Beware of bad checks in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bad checks are spreading across Noxubee County.

Noxubee County investigators say seven different checks have been cashed in the area that are no good.

Chief Deputy Eddie Franklin says the suspects are duplicating and forging business checks.

Franklin says checks have been written for $300 up to $600.

Warrants were served for several people’s arrest on Monday, who are believed to be involved in the scam.

“They look real. We want to tell all of the merchants to be cautious when you’re cashing these checks because they’ve got all the waterproof and everything that a regular check would have and they’re cashing the checks and then the merchants don’t find out that the check is not good, until they come back from the bank,” says Franklin.

Franklin says suspects face a felony charge of uttering forgery and a $15,000 bond.