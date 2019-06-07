Bids submitted for Longview Road paving project

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A road paving project that is four years in the making is one step closer to happening.

Seven bids were submitted to Oktibbeha County to pave Longview Road.

The lowest bid came in at $2.2 million.

The county has already spent more than $1 million on bridge replacement, widening and easements.

Some county leaders started working on this plan back in 2015.

Federal, state and county money will be used to complete the project.

“We’re very thankful for our county engineer and the state aid engineer that knew that the funds were limited, without raising taxes, to get this project completed, and state aid worked with our county engineer to eliminate some extra costs so we could do this without raising taxes on the citizens of Oktibbeha Countyl,” said Oktibbeha County District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller.

Supervisors must approve the bid before any work can begin.