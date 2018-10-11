Big Cool Down Starts Today.

TODAY: Much cooler weather behind yesterday’s front. Highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. North-northwest winds around 10-20 mph gusting as high as 25 mph. A bit chilly overnight, as lows dip into the 40s.

FRI/SAT: Temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUN/MON: Another front pushes in from the north to kick off next week , triggering a few scattered showers. Temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday ahead of the front, but the front pushes through Monday, keeping our temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s Sunday night and upper 40s Monday night.

TUE/WED: A ridge of high pressure builds in across our area, and for now it looks like we should stay dry through mid-week, although there is some model discrepancy right now, so it’s possible low end rain chances could have to be added later on. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.