Big Crowd Comes Out For 2nd Annual “State Of Our Community Expo” In Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Community and business leaders in Choctaw County came out to celebrate and build on the success the area has seen over the past year.

This was all a part of the county’s second annual “State of Our Community Expo.”

The expo showcases local industries, clubs, and organizations throughout the county.

Nearly two dozen vendors were on hand to interact with residents and speak with them about their mission, the services they provide, and how they impact the community.

“The biggest takeaway is I want them to see that we have a lot of different things in Choctaw County that we can offer to our citizens of the county,” said Donna McKay, Executive Director for the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce. “It brings our community together and I just enjoy seeing everybody visit and just come out and just get together.”

The Choctaw Chamber of Commerce was in charge of putting on this event.