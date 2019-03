LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An 18-wheeler loses its load when it overturns in Lowndes County.

It happened late Monday evening on Airport Road at Highway 82.

- Advertisement -

The truck was merging on to Highway 82 east when it overturned on its side, losing the steel it had on its trailer.

The good news, the driver was not hurt and no one else was involved in the crash.