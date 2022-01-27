Bill moving through legislature could expand broadband in North Mississippi

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill moving through the legislature could help expand broadband opportunities in north Mississippi.

Senate Bill 24-74 would allow any utility owned by a town that serves one-third of its capacity outside the city limits to have the same powers as a co-op.

This means city-owned utilities could offer internet services to their customers if they so choose.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says this would impact several areas in the viewing area.

“I am going to be working hard with local representatives and senators to make sure we passed in the Senate and get it to the House of Representatives. Hopefully, it will pass there and go to the governor. This is a… We’ve been trying for the past several years to get a bill passed related to helping customers that are served by Okolona Electric or by New Albany Electric or by Holly Springs Electric, and we weren’t able to get that bill out. Today, we’ve come further than we’ve ever been on that,” said Brandon Presley.

The bill has passed out of committee and is on the way to the Senate for a vote.