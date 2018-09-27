A Bit More Rain Today, Then Drier This Weekend.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 PM. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain around 50%. Rain ends by the evening hours. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: While an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out, Friday and the weekend looks to be drier and a bit warmer. Temps in the low 80s on Friday gradually increasing to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday. Overnight lows in the 60s.

MON/TUE/WED: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast next week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday, although a few isolated downpours will also be possible Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.