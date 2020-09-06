Boaters are following safety precautions before Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — We’re just weeks away from fall, so Labor Day weekend is one of the last few to get in some summer fun.

And for a lot of people, that may mean a trip to your favorite watering hole for some fishing.

- Advertisement -

It’s not unusual to find Bill Laws out on his boat on a day like this: clear skies, plenty of sunshine, and Labor Day weekend.

The boating enthusiast and owner of a fishing apparel business said he always cautions fellow fishermen to use caution and common sense when out on the water.

“That means have the proper life jackets on board and another thing is equipment and what you are operating,” said Laws. “Number one thing that is different on a car than a boat is there are no breaks.”

It is extremely windy and bumpy out on the river, and Laws said that’s why it’s very important to wear a life jacket when you are on a boat.

“They are mandatory for anyone under 12, so they must have a life jacket on period,” said Law. “But it is very important by law you have to have a life jacket that is approved for every number of persons on the boat.”

Laws has been boating as long as he’s been walking and has seen what can go wrong and knows how to avoid it.

“One, make sure they know what they are doing,” said Laws. “Two, there is a lot of traffic on the holiday weekend, so you need to make sure you are on the right side of the river and watching if you are towing someone or skiing or tubing. So safety is the number one issue.”

If you are boating tomorrow, Laws recommends packing extra water to stay hydrated.