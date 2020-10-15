Bob Dismore honored for his service as a firefighter

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A local firefighter is honored by his colleagues with a luncheon at Lion Hills.

Members of the community joined Columbus Fire and Rescue in celebrating the achievements of Bob Dinsmore.

Dinsmore began his firefighting career in December of 2017,

He’s certified in Firefighter 1-0-0-1, Haz-mat Awareness, EMT, and Rope Rescue.

Dinsmore says there’s “never been a day when he hasn’t looked forward to coming to work.”

Dinsmore is station at Fire Station number one.

His official rank is “firefighter.”