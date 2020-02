LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in a Lee County lake this week was identified as former Mississippi State football player P.J. Jones.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said they were able to make the identity from fingerprints.

It was Monday afternoon when his body was discovered in a lake in the Indian Hills subdivision.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said it doesn’t appear foul play was involved.

The State Crime Lab is still investigating the cause of death.