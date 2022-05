Body found in Alcorn County road,investigated as homicide

ALCORN COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The death of an Alcorn County man is being investigated as a homicide.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning that a motorist found a body in the road on County Road 182 in the Hopewell community.

When officers got to scene, they found a black male with a gunshot wound in the road.

Contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information, (662)286-5521.