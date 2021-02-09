BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The body of a Booneville woman, missing for a week, has been found off of a county road.

Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Copeland was last seen February second in Booneville. She was reported missing Friday and police and the sheriff’s department began searching in the Blackland Community.

- Advertisement -

Monday afternoon around three, the body of a black female was found in the area of County Road 7400.

A family member positively identified the body as Copeland. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case. Her body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.