GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you get your water from Golden Triangle Water part of you are under a boil water notice.

This includes Lowndes, Clay, and Oktibehha county.

- Advertisement -

Officials say a large water line break caused people to be without water in Mayhew, Tibbee, and parts of Starkville for a little while this evening.

Once it’s back on, you’ll need to boil your water for at least three minutes before drinking.