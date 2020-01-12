Boil water notice issued for Crawford residents

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Crawford until further notice.

The notice was issued around 2:30 am Sunday.

Representatives with the town said the notice was issued after a break in the main water line.

The Mississippi Department of Health advises you to not drink any tap water while under a boil water notice.

Do not use tap water to make ice during a notice, and always remember to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute before consuming it.