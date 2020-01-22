Boil water notice issued for over 150 Hatley residents

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Around 100 Hatley residents are now under a boil water notice.
Residents who live on the following streets are under the notice:
- Doster Road
- Phillips Schoolhouse Road
- Emanuel Drive
- Colonial Circle
- Meadow Lane
- Country Lane
- Horsehoe Circle
- Parish Drive
- Sanibel Cove
- Kuykendall Road
The notice is because of pressure loss due to a line break.
Health officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking.
Once tests show the water is safe to drink, the notice will be lifted.