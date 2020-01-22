Boil water notice issued for over 150 Hatley residents

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Around 100 Hatley residents are now under a boil water notice.

Residents who live on the following streets are under the notice:

Doster Road

Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Emanuel Drive

Colonial Circle

Meadow Lane

Country Lane

Horsehoe Circle

Parish Drive

Sanibel Cove

Kuykendall Road

The notice is because of pressure loss due to a line break.

Health officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking.

Once tests show the water is safe to drink, the notice will be lifted.