Boil water notice issued for over 150 Hatley residents

Sydney Franklin
HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Around 100 Hatley residents are now under a boil water notice.

Residents who live on the following streets are under the notice:

  • Doster Road
  • Phillips Schoolhouse Road
  • Emanuel Drive
  • Colonial Circle
  • Meadow Lane
  • Country Lane
  • Horsehoe Circle
  • Parish Drive
  • Sanibel Cove
  • Kuykendall Road
The notice is because of pressure loss due to a line break.

Health officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking.

Once tests show the water is safe to drink, the notice will be lifted.

