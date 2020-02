LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A leak in the channel caused a boil water notice for some residents in Lamar County.

Vernon Water said a boil water notice has been issued for customers on County Road 49, County Road 2 and Mount Carmel Road.

The notice is for customers who have low water pressure from the leak.

The department said no water was contaminated from the leak.

Once the notice is lifted, Vernon Water said it will notify residents.