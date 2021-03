SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents in Shuqualak will have to boil their water until further notice.

Mayor Velma Jenkins released a statement Tuesday evening informing residents that there was a rupture in one of the main water lines caused by a utility company.

- Advertisement -

There’s no water Tuesday night for those who live west of Residence Street.

A boil water notice is in effect for all of Shuqualak.

Make sure to boil your water for at least 1 minute before use.