Bond denied for 2 people involved in deadly West Point shootings

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for two people involved in a pair of shootings that left two people dead in West Point.

23-year-old Lamarquez Deshawn Evans was being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

And 19-year-old Renaldo Carrothers faced a charge of accessories after the fact.

These were the latest arrests in a pair of separate but related shootings that happened in West Point on Sunday, January 15.

The first shooting happened on West Half Mile and Division Street killing one person.

A short time later, another person was shot and killed in the parking lot of North Mississippi Medical Center.

Several other people were also injured in the shootings.

Kaelon Collins was arrested after turning himself in and charged with Murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Multiple crime scenes and uncooperative witnesses and victims are slowing the investigation, but Police Chief Avery Cook was determined to prosecute all those involved.

