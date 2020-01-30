Bond denied for teenage murder suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a Belden teenager facing a murder charge.
Jacoby O’Neal made his initial court appearance Thursday. The 19-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.
The charge stemmed from a fatal shooting in Tupelo Tuesday night.
Officers were called out to the 3000 block of Meadow Drive. 17-year-old Tiara Dancer was found dead of a gunshot wound.
An unidentified 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
However, he’s since been released from the hospital.
O’Neal remains in the Lee County jail.
Dancer’s body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy.