Bond denied for teenage murder suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a Belden teenager facing a murder charge.

Jacoby O’Neal made his initial court appearance Thursday. The 19-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.

The charge stemmed from a fatal shooting in Tupelo Tuesday night.

Officers were called out to the 3000 block of Meadow Drive. 17-year-old Tiara Dancer was found dead of a gunshot wound.

An unidentified 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, he’s since been released from the hospital.

O’Neal remains in the Lee County jail.

Dancer’s body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy.