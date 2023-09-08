Bond set for man charged in connection to West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the man charged in a West Point shooting that left a person injured.

20-year-old J’Kobe Warren was charged with aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $300,000.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the shooting happened Wednesday night at Marston Courts, just off East Brame Avenue.

The victim had minor injuries.

West Point police continue to investigate the shooting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter