Bond set for man charged in shooting death on Highway 82

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hamilton man was being held on $1 million bond in Oktibbeha County in the death of a friend.

22-year-old Daniel Miller was charged in the death of his friend Gabriel Tipton, also 22 years old.

It all happened in a vehicle headed east on Highway 82 around midnight Saturday night.

Sources told WCBI News that Miller was seated in the front seat of a pickup truck. Tipton was in the back.

When the shooting happened, the driver pulled over. He and another passenger tried to render aid to Tipton.

That’s when they said Miller got behind the wheel of the truck and drove away.

He was later arrested in Pickens County, Alabama.

The other two friends called 911 and worked to save their friend.

Miller was being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X