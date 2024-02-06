Bond set for Oktibbeha County woman accused of arson

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for an Oktibbeha County woman accused of trying to burn down a house.

Cathy Blair was arrested on February 5 and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home on 51 London Way near Starkville.

At a hearing, a judge set Blair’s bond at $20,000.

Firefighters from three volunteer departments battled that blaze.

The house suffered significant damage but was not a total loss.

No one was injured in that blaze, and the incident is still under investigation.

