Bond set for Oktibbeha County woman accused of arson
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for an Oktibbeha County woman accused of trying to burn down a house.
Cathy Blair was arrested on February 5 and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home on 51 London Way near Starkville.
At a hearing, a judge set Blair’s bond at $20,000.
Firefighters from three volunteer departments battled that blaze.
The house suffered significant damage but was not a total loss.
No one was injured in that blaze, and the incident is still under investigation.