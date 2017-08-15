Bond Set For Noxubee Murder Suspect

NOXUBEE COUNTY (WCBI) – The man accused of killing his girlfriend and wounding her son now has the chance to make bond.

Noxubee County Justice Court Judge Tim Gowan set bond for Marcus Gardner at $400,000 on the murder charge and $100,000 on the aggravated assault charge. Gardner was initially ordered held without bond following the August first shooting of Chelsea Pace at the Noxubee County home shared by the couple. Gowan granted the bond request following a motion filed by Gardner’s attorney. Noxubee County jail records show Gardner has not yet made bond.