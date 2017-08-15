Bond Set For Noxubee Murder Suspect

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NOXUBEE COUNTY (WCBI) – The man accused of killing his girlfriend and wounding her son now has the chance to make bond.

Marcus Gardner
Source: Facebook

Noxubee County Justice Court Judge Tim Gowan set bond for Marcus Gardner at $400,000  on the murder charge and $100,000 on the aggravated assault charge. Gardner was initially ordered held without bond following the August first shooting of Chelsea Pace at the Noxubee County home shared by the couple. Gowan granted the bond request following a motion filed by Gardner’s attorney. Noxubee County jail records show Gardner has not yet made bond.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
MHP Names Victims Of Oktibbeha County Crash
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Some Trim Cane Assoc. Customers Will See Water Interruption
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup