Boo Bash 5K in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo’s Ballard Park was the site the inaugural Boo Bash 5K to benefit North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatrics Fund through the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi. The event was sponsored by Dream Riders Biking for Children Chapter C from Monroe County, which recognizes the valuable service the NICU provides to the area.

“Of course, you have kids who are born prematurely. You know parents who come into the hospital, and they need things we have what’s called a We Care room there at the hospital. And Dream Riders does help stock that. And so that’s going to go for the kids at NICU. And then as well Dream Riders Biking for Children, our mission is to help sick and needy kids in our area. So anybody who is struggling and comes to us, you know we’re able to help them in that way,” said Kim Carter.

Carter says her organization can even help those in need with food or medical expenses. She hopes this will be an annual event.