Booneville School District looks to continue top academic ranking

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers and administrators in the Booneville School District are looking to continue a tradition of success. The district is one of the top A rated schools in the state and expectations are high for another big year.

The first day of class for students in Booneville schools means covering the ground rules, and getting to work.

Fifth grader Naiyonna Agnew is ready for the new year.

“I’m looking forward for myself to have a good year, make good grades, make straight A’s,” Agnew said.

Teachers encourage students to do their very best. Hard work from students and teachers led to Booneville being named an “A” rated school district last year.

The Mississippi Department of Education ranks schools based on things like test scores, graduation rates and the percentage of students who sit for exams.

Something that takes a team effort.

“We all work together to pull for the students to help them where they need help at. Students today have a variety of needs, classroom, outside the classroom, you’re a teacher, sometimes a counselor, you’re their biggest supporter a lot of days too,” said Donna Wilkerson, a teacher at Booneville High School.

Teamwork, motivation and a high expectation for excellence extends outside of the school. In fact, educators say community involvement is another key factor to the district’s success.

“Our community does a great job supporting us at the school district, we hope to utilize that and continue an open line of communication with them,” said Bo Sandlin, Principal at Booneville High School.

Statewide tests took place in May. Those results should be announced soon.

Sources say preliminary results are looking great for the Booneville School District.