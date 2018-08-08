School district unveils new security measures as new year begins

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the Booneville School District will notice tougher security measures as the new year starts.

Parents and visitors to schools have limited access and now must be buzzed in before they are allowed to go inside the buildings.

Also, all students are required to have clear, plastic backpacks, as another security precaution. Also, there will now be school resource officers at all campuses.

Middle School Principal Brad Mixon says it’s all about keeping everyone safe on campus and having a proactive approach.

“Our police department wants to be proactive and this was almost an instance of where we both came together at the same time and said what can we do to make our schools safer. We appreciate Booneville Police Department being willing to speak to our officers and have them come into our buildings,” Principal Mixon said.

School resource officers will work the campuses on their regular days off. Principal Mixon says the move also allows students to get to know the city’s law enforcement officers.