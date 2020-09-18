TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Rockets will be launched Saturday from Veteran’s Park in Tupelo. It’s all part of a recruitment day for the Boy Scouts.

There will also be archery and BB gun demonstrations, along with other activities during the recruitment drive.

It’s all part of a new way to recruit scouts during the pandemic.

“This year we had to change recruiting plan because we were not able to go into the schools for obvious reasons, coronavirus, this is another way for us to be able to reach youth that would like to become Cub Scouts,” said Jim Smallwood, of the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“My favorite thing is having time with my family in cub scouting, helping everyone, just trying to help,” said Cub Scout Andrew Moses.

The recruitment day for the Scouts takes place Saturday from 9 until 2 at Veteran’s Park. The event is free and lunch will also be served.