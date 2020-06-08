Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi reopens to members

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A program that teaches valuable skills to young people, and also lets them have a lot of fun, was back open in some parts of the region.

Boys and Girls Clubs welcomed kids back into their facilities, but things looked a lot different in the wake of COVID -9.

Before anyone entered the Northside Boys and Girls Club, they got their temperature checked.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipe were everywhere. It was part of the new normal for all branches of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

“We’re doing a lot of things as far as wearing our masks, washing our hands, staying six feet apart,” said Traci Gamble, who is activities director for the Northside and Haven Acres Clubs in Tupelo. North Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs in Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany and Ripley shut down back in March, because of concerns over the possible spread of Covid 19 among club members.

Gamble has been with the organization for 25 years and has seen first hand the difference the club makes in the lives of its members.

“They did project learning, keeps them up to date with education, homework, then they rotated to the game room, stayed six feet apart, went to the gym,” Gamble said.

Club members were glad to be back after an unexpected break.

“Everybody is so nice and I get treated like I want to,” said Karmyn Ezell.

“We learn a lot, we talk about careers, what we want to do when we grow up, we play sports, have fun, all types of things,” said Zachaques McAllister.

Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will operate their daily summer program through July 17, with all the safety precautions and there is always room for more youngsters.