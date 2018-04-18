Break out the Hoses, Emergency Crews Battle in Hot Wing Comptetition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters were bringing the heat Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant was holding it’s Community Day.

Columbus Police and Fire Rescue Personnel were there to help out, and ended up in a little friendly competition, seeing who could eat the most hot wings.

The firefighters came out on top, but the real winner was the Boys and Girls Club, they got 10% of the proceeds.

The Columbus location wasn’t the only event site. At the Starkville Buffalo Wild Wings the firefighters were topped by the cops.