Break-in at Biggersville School leads to arrest of Corinth man

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth man was accused of being too eager to get back to school.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported break-in at Biggersville School at 7:20 Wednesday morning.

The deputies found that someone had broken into several areas of the school.

While they were investigating, they reportedly found Andrew C. Crum of Corinth in a closet in the school’s gym.

Crum was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.

