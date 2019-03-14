BREAKING – Investigations underway in 2 Monroe County shootings

MONROE COUNTY ( WCBI) – Dual investigations are going on right now in Monroe County following two seperate but related shootings. Details are limited at this time but we know one took place on Old Columbus Road and the second on McDuffie Cemetery Road. the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms at least one of the shootings is officer involved. There are no word on injuries at this time. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on scene assessing the situation. WCBI will have the latest as it becomes available.