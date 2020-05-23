Missing Columbus man found dead

Bessemer, Ala. (WCBI) – The search for Michael Jones , 45, of Columbus is over.

Bessemer, Alabama Police said Jones body was found Friday evening inside an abandoned Bessemer house. Jones had been shot to death.

Jones disappeared Wednesday morning after leaving his job at Severstal.

The early investigation shows Jones may have driven to Alabama to buy an iPhone.

Police tracked his current phone to the neighborhood where they found his abandoned truck and then discovered his body.