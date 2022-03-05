BREAKING: Shooting at shopping center in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are currently investigating a shooting at Rue 21 at the University Crossing shopping center.

The suspect and victim fled the scene, the victim was located in the county.

According to sources, the weapon has been recovered.

The suspect or suspects are headed toward the Blackjack area.

If you know anything about the situation contact Starkville Police Department.

We will have more information as it becomes available.