BREAKING: Tupelo Mayor Taken To Hospital After Storm

Update:

Tupelo Spokeswoman Lucia Randle says Mayor Jason Shelton is doing well.

- Advertisement -

Mrs. Shelton was also inside the home, but was uninjured.

Original Story

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton was trapped in his home after storms rolled through Saturday Morning.

City Spokeswoman Lucia Randle reports that he was trapped for a period of time after a tree fell on a home he was in before first responders were able to rescue him.

A wind gust of 71 mph was reported at the Tupelo Airport at 12:16 p.m. as the storm rolled through.

Mayor Shelton was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room for observation.

Randle says she will update us with more information when it becomes available.

Randle also noted that all city departments are assessing damage and working to restore power in the city.

She says the public should only use 911 in emergency situations.

Please call Tupelo Light and Water at 662.841.6460 related to non-emergency power information.