BREAKING: Wanted Calhoun City Man Captured

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A wanted Calhoun City shooting suspect is no longer on the run.
Calhoun City Chief Tito Lopez tells WCBI Bruce Police arrested 25-year Trevon Hall Sunday in Bruce, after receiving a 911 tip.
Hall was wanted for a shooting that happened back in June in Calhoun City.
Lopez says Hall is being charged with attempted murder and remains in the Calhoun County Jail tonight.
Hall allegedly shot another a man in the stomach and hand.
It’s still unclear what sparked the shooting.