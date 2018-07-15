BREAKING: Wanted Calhoun City Man Captured

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A wanted Calhoun City shooting suspect is no longer on the run.

Calhoun City Chief Tito Lopez tells WCBI Bruce Police arrested 25-year Trevon Hall Sunday in Bruce, after receiving a 911 tip.

Hall was wanted for a shooting that happened back in June in Calhoun City.

Lopez says Hall is being charged with attempted murder and remains in the Calhoun County Jail tonight.

Hall allegedly shot another a man in the stomach and hand.

It’s still unclear what sparked the shooting.