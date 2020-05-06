Brett Favre repays state of Mississippi after DHS audit released

Brett Favre has repayed the state of Mississippi f$500,000.

The money was repayment for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds that Farve was paid through Mississippi Community Education Center.

State Auditor Shad White said the former pro-football star and Mississippi native also pledged to repay the remaining cash in installments.

Investigators found MCEC, a non-profit, sent $1.1 million to Favre for speaking engagments he reportedly never attended.

White said

so far, there’s no record that Farve knew he was being paid with TANF federal funds.